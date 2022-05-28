Mercedes eCall Recall Issued Over SIM Card Failures

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 254,000 vehicles with eCall emergency systems that fail.

May 27, 2022 — A Mercedes eCall recall includes more than 254,000 vehicles equipped with emergency call systems that may fail due to errors in the SIM card software of the communication modules.

The problem can cause the mobile network connections to fail, leaving Mercedes occupants unable to use the systems in emergencies.

The Mercedes eCall recall affects numerous models.

2019-2021 Freightliner Sprinter

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

2017-2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

According to Mercedes, if the error occurs the communication module would not be able to establish a connection with a mobile phone network which will delay any required emergency response.

In February 2020, Mercedes received the first report outside the U.S. regarding a disabled SIM card that disabled the eCall system. An investigation was opened with the supplier after more eCall failure complaints were received.

Seven months later the sub-supplier of the SIM card was able to confirm a triggered security mechanism was the root cause of the disabled SIM cards, but engineers still needed to determine what triggered the security mechanism.

The sub-supplier confirmed what was occurring with the SIM cards and Mercedes decided to issue the recall.

Drivers will have no clue of eCall problems until the systems are needed.

Mercedes-Benz eCall recall letters are expected to be mailed June 20, 2022, for the Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Metris and Sprinter vans, and eCall recall notices for the remaining vehicles will be mailed July 19, 2022.

The Mercedes eCall communication module software will be updated through over-the-air (OTA) updates or by dealers.

Van owners with questions may call 877-762-8267, and owners of the remaining Mercedes vehicles may call 800-367-6372.