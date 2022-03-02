Mercedes Metris Backup Camera Failures Cause Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls vans that may have defective backup camera memory chips.

March 2, 2022 — A Mercedes Metris recall includes more than 17,000 model year 2015-2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans that may have rearview camera image issues.

Mercedes says a defective memory chip in the backup camera may cause the camera display image to freeze.

With the display screen image frozen, drivers won't see accurate images of the areas behind the Metris vans.

Mercedes Metris owners began filing complaints in April 2020 regarding frozen backup camera images. An investigation was opened and the supplier was sent components that had been removed from the vans.

Several months passed and engineers finally replicated the problem, but they couldn't determine what was causing the frozen backup camera images.

The supplier and Mercedes eventually determined there were defects in the camera memory chips which can cause the processors to crash and freeze the display screens.

"After additional testing conducted by the supplier and MBAG, the supplier determined that two failure paths could potentially lead to a frozen image. In approximately 80 % of cases, the failure occurs during the camera calibration process during vehicle operation (background operation of rearview camera during forward travel at the rate of 3 to 19 mph). In the remaining 20 % of cases, the failure occurs, when the camera is switched on while the vehicle remains stationary or speed is below 3 mph." — Mercedes

Mercedes also determined the backup camera screens are more likely to freeze in cold outdoor temperatures.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the backup cameras one replacement parts are available, but until then interim Metris recall notices will be mailed March 21, 2022, and dealers will update the backup camera software.

The software update will allegedly significantly lower the probability of failure, but even if a failure occurs the software update is supposed to cause a black display screen instead of a frozen screen image.

Mercedes-Benz says the replacement backup cameras have updated computer memory chips.

Mercedes Metris owners with questions should call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS2RU54KAM.