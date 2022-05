Mercedes recalls GLC 300, GLC 300 4Matic, AMG GLC 63 4Matic, AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic, AMG GLC 43 4Matic.

May 3, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 150 GLC-Class vehicles because the headlights can fail from moisture damaging the electrical connections.

Recalled are 2021 Mercedes GLC 300, GLC 300 4Matic, AMG GLC 63 4Matic, AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic and AMG GLC 43 4Matic vehicles.

Mercedes dealers will replace the headlight sealing plugs once recall notices are mailed June 14, 2022.

Mercedes-Benz GLC owners may call 800-367-6372.