Mercedes Recalls 161,000 GLE-Class and GLS-Class Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz rear window trim bars could loosen and detach.

September 18, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 161,000 GLE-Class and GLS-Class vehicles because the rear window trim bars may detach from manufacturing errors.

A detached rear window trim bar could cause trouble for other vehicles on the road.

Recalled are these Mercedes vehicles.

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE400e

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 S

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

Mercedes began receiving reports in March 2021 about rear window trim bars that were loose or had detached from a vehicle while driving. Mercedes opened an investigation and found that during a previous recall, the design of the trim attachment had been modified.

But engineers determined parts involved in the current incidents weren't included in the prior recall and had been manufactured after the design change.

Mercedes learned a vehicle assembly plant had made changes which included removing and reinstalling the trim bars.

According to Mercedes-Benz, there have been at least 75 warranty claims about the rear window trim bars. However, Mercedes is not aware of any crashes, injuries or damage to other vehicles.

Mercedes recall letters are expected to be mailed November 11, 2022. Dealerships will make sure the rear window trim bars are secured.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call 800-367-6372.