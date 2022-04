Mercedes Recalls Many Models For Backup Camera Failures

Mercedes-Benz recalls 137,000 vehicles because software errors can mess with the rearview cameras.

April 19, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz backup camera failures have caused a recall of more than 137,000 vehicles that may have software errors that leave drivers without the rearview images.

In total, 126,443 of these vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 10,556 are recalled in Canada.

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class

Mercedes opened investigations in November 2018 after complaints about vans that suffered from rearview camera image failures. The supplier was sent the affected parts as the company also worked on updated software.

But the COVID-19 virus slowed things down, including with operations conducted by Mercedes. The automaker finally determined vehicles other than vans were affected by backup camera failures.

Mercedes also determined even the first updated camera software wasn't repairing the image failures, but from December 2018 to August 2021, only eight reports were received about camera image failures.

Mercedes also hasn't received any reports of crashes, injuries or property damage caused by backup camera failures.

An owner will know of a problem when engaging REVERSE but the display goes black or remains on the existing image.

Mercedes dealers will update the backup camera software once recall notices are mailed June 7, 2022.

Owners of the recalled vehicles may call 800-367-6372.