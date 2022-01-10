Mercedes Recalls Sprinter Vans For Rollaway Risk

More than 54,000 Sprinters may have software errors that allow rollaways even in PARK.

January 10, 2022 — More than 54,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans are recalled because they could roll away even with the gear shifters moved to the PARK positions.

The 2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans may have software errors in the park lock systems and could roll away unless the parking brakes are applied.

Mercedes-Benz became aware of customer complaints (primarily from certain delivery services in the U.S.) about vans that rolled away even though the drivers shifted into PARK. Engineers found park lock errors but still have not confirmed the root cause of the problem.

However, Mercedes also found a separate problem with the park lock support function which applies continued brake pressure after the van is stopped and the gear selector is placed into PARK.

Mercedes says Sprinter van owners need to ensure the parking brakes are applied before exiting the vehicles.

The Sprinter vans with manual parking brakes were built between June 05, 2018, and November 30, 2020. And the Sprinters equipped with 7-speed automatic transmissions built at the Hedelfingen transmission plant in Germany were manufactured between May 1, 2018, and October 31, 2019.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the problem is "rare" and can occur only if a driver doesn't follow the owner's manual and engage the parking brake.

The Sprinter recall follows a federal investigation that was opened in August 2021.

Nearly 6,000 of the Sprinter vans are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes dealers will update the electronic stability program control unit software and owners should be notified in February 2022.

Sprinter owners may call 877-762-8267 and use what Mercedes calls a recall number: VS3PA27 ERI/ERO.