Mercedes Recalls Vehicles With Heated Leather Steering Wheels

Mercedes-Benz recalls 8,300 vehicles with software errors that may affect the DISTRONIC systems.

April 3, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz heated steering wheel recall involves more than 8,300 of the following vehicles equipped with heated leather steering wheels.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2022 Mercedes-Benz S500

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS450

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS580

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63 S

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS450

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Wagon S

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E350

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E450 Wagon

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E450

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Coupe

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz S580

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580

As with many recent recalls, the problem is a software error, and in this case a software error in the hand detection control unit. Mercedes says the hands-off detection might not detect when the driver's hands are away from the steering wheel when using the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC system.

Mercedes opened an investigation in June 2021 based on internal test driving which showed the hands-off detection on a specific steering wheel did not work properly. Mercedes and the supplier opened an investigation and determined a software update could allegedly repair the problem.

A driver may not receive a warning message to grab the steering wheel, and in an emergency involving the driver, the vehicle will continue to drive without triggering the Active Emergency Stop Assist.

Mercedes says in addition to not stopping, the vehicle won't place an emergency call and the driver will have no advance warning of a problem.

Mercedes dealers will update the hand detection control unit software for the DISTRONIC systems once owner notification letters are mailed May 20, 2022.

Mercedes-Benz owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.