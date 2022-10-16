Nissan Altima CVT Class Action Lawsuit Says Cars Unsafe

Nissan Altima lawsuit alleges continuously variable transmissions cause jerking and shaking.

October 16, 2022 — A Nissan Altima continuously variable transmission (CVT) class action lawsuit alleges the cars shake, jerk, lurch, judder and stall due to defective transmissions.

The CVT lawsuit includes 2019-2020 Nissan Altima cars in the U.S.

The plaintiffs who filed the class action allege Nissan knew in 2018 the Altimas had design or manufacturing defects that cause the transmissions to malfunction.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Nissan CVT is a transmission that doesn't use regular gears during normal driving.

Instead, it uses a segmented steel belt between pulleys that can be adjusted to change the reduction ratio in the transmission, and everything is controlled by the transmission control module.

The Nissan lawsuit alleges customers report problems with acceleration from a stop and while the Altimas are in motion. The engines allegedly rev even though speed doesn't increase.

And the problem can allegedly pop up suddenly and without warning, creating "extreme and unreasonable safety hazard to drivers, passengers and pedestrians for obvious reasons."

The CVT class action alleges Nissan has issued several technical service bulletins about the transmissions but allegedly no real repairs have been offered to Nissan Altima customers. The automaker allegedly also refuses to recall the Altimas for CVT problems and won't replace the transmissions for free.

Nissan Altima CVT Class Action Lawsuit (The Plaintiffs)

The Nissan Altima transmission lawsuit was filed by six owners who claim their cars are dangerous to drive. However, only two of the Altima owners assert they had their cars inspected by mechanics.

Ariel Simpson / Maryland / 2019 Nissan Altima

"Ms. Simpson’s vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, when attempting to accelerate from a stop or while in motion, Ms. Simpson’s vehicle hesitates and feels as if it is slipping. On some occasions to get the vehicle moving she has found it necessary to press the accelerator all the way to the floor; even so, the car will sometimes still will not pick up. Ms. Simpson has also experienced her vehicle jerking."

Dominique Brogden / Maryland / 2020 Nissan Altima

"Ms. Brogden’s vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, the vehicle hesitates and feels as if it is slipping when attempting to accelerate from a stop and while in motion, and jerks when it does engage."

Tara Martins / Massachusetts / 2019 Nissan Altima

"Ms. Martins’ vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, when attempting to accelerate from a stop or while in motion, Ms. Martins’ vehicle hesitates. At times Ms. Martins has been unable to drive up hills due to loss of power. Ms. Martins also experiences jerking."

The plaintiff says she brought her Altima to a Nissan dealer to complain, and she also complained directly to Nissan. "However, to date Ms. Martins has not been offered a repair or replacement."

Gregory Swann / Maryland / 2020 Nissan Altima

"Mr. Swann’s vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, when attempting to accelerate from a stop or while in motion, Mr. Swann’s vehicle hesitates. In about August 2022, he took the vehicle to a Nissan dealer who informed him the problem was likely CVT-related. The Nissan dealer did not offer a repair and claimed that the issues Mr. Swann was experiencing were normal for his vehicle."

Danielle Romanoff / North Carolina / 2020 Nissan Altima

"Ms. Romanoff’s vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, Ms. Romanoff has experienced hesitation, particularly when attempting to accelerate at highway speeds, followed by jerking when the vehicle does engage."

Perry Royster / North Carolina / 2019 Nissan Altima

"Mr. Royster’s vehicle has exhibited the CVT Defect on numerous occasions. For example, Mr. Royster’s vehicle hesitates when attempting toaccelerate from a stop or while in motion. Mr. Royster’s vehicle also frequently jerks when attempting to accelerate."

Multiple Nissan Altima CVT class action lawsuits have been filed in the U.S., but about as soon as a settlement is reached in one, additional lawsuits are filed which include different Altima model years.

The Nissan Altima CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Simpson, et al., v. Nissan of North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC, and Greenstone Law APC.