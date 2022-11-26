Nissan Rogue CVT Issues Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Nissan Rogue transmission lawsuit alleges continuously variable transmissions shudder and fail.

November 26, 2022 — Nissan Rogue CVT issues have caused a class action lawsuit that includes 2019-2020 Nissan Rogues equipped with continuously variable transmissions.

The CVTs are allegedly defective and Nissan has allegedly known it for at least 10 years.

The alleged Rogue transmission problems include issues when accelerating, revving engines without an increase in speed, jerking and juddering vehicles and complete CVT failures.

The Nissan class action lawsuit alleges the 2019-2020 Rogue SUVs cause safety hazards and owners are forced to pay "exorbitant" amounts of money to repair the Rogues.

The JATCO transmission, electronically controlled by a transmission control module, not only causes an owner to pay a lot of money for repairs or replacement, but an owner must also pay just to diagnose the CVT issues.

According to the transmission lawsuit, Nissan hasn't recalled the Rogues to repair the alleged CVT issues, hasn't offered customers free transmission replacements and has not offered 2019-2020 Rogue customers reimbursements for expenses.

Nissan Rogue Transmission Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

The Nissan Rogue transmission class action lawsuit was filed by four customers, but only one alleges she had Nissan look at the Rogue.

Maryland plaintiff Jean Stockley purchased a used 2019 Nissan Rogue in July 2021, but she asserts the Rogue hesitates during acceleration and when it does the SUV jerks into motion.

Virginia plaintiff Brianna Williams purchased a new 2020 Nissan Rogue in December 2019.

"Ms. Williams’ vehicle exhibits the CVT Defect regularly. For example, when attempting to accelerate from a stop, Ms. Williams’ vehicle hesitates. When attempting to pass other cars while cruising on the highway, the vehicle will jerk before accelerating. When driving on an incline, the vehicle will lose power and begin to slow down." — Nissan CVT lawsuit

Virginia plaintiff Elizabeth Burns purchased a new 2020 Nissan Rogue in December 2020, but her vehicle allegedly has lost power on the highway and then kicked back into gear.

The plaintiff says she sometimes hears a "roaring sound while driving when she steps on the gas. Ms. Burns also experiences hesitation taking off from a stop."

Massachusetts plaintiff Loretta Munford purchased a new 2019 Nissan Rogue in February 2019, but the CVT allegedly began having problems within a month.

"She first noticed that the vehicle was slipping, and then it began hesitating and jerking during acceleration. In April 2019, Ms. Munford brought her vehicle to Curry Nissan because of the problems she was experiencing but the service technician claimed it was operating normally." — Nissan CVT lawsuit

The Rogue class action references a previous class action lawsuit settlement that included 2014-2018 Nissan Rogue SUVs but not 2019-2020 models. But the plaintiffs contend 2019-2020 Nissan Rogues allegedly have the "same or substantially similar transmission" as 2014-2018 Nissan Rogues.

The previous 2014-2018 Nissan Rogue CVT class action lawsuit settlement (Stringer v. Nissan), was granted final approval in March.

According to the Nissan Rogue CVT lawsuit, the automaker has issued technical service bulletins to dealerships regarding 2019-2020 Rogues and transmission issues.

Those TSBs include NTB12-103f, NTB18-055b, NTB15-013e, and NTB19-076a.

The Nissan Rogue transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Stockley, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, and Greenstone Law APC.