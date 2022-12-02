Nissan Rogue Recall Announced Over Fire Risk From Connectors

Nissan recalls 125,000 model year 2017 Rogues to protect wiring harness connectors from corrosion.

December 1, 2022 — A Nissan Rogue recall involves more than 125,000 model year 2017 Rogues that could possibly catch fire from corroded harness connectors.

Nissan recalled 2014-2016 Rogues in January after reports of corroded harness connectors in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan said the 2014-2016 Rogues could collect water and salt in the driver's foot wells and wick up the harness tape into the connectors.

Nissan didn't think 2017 Rogues were affected because the tape was removed from the dash side harnesses at the start of production for 2017 Nissan Rogue vehicles.

But in January, Nissan received a complaint from Canada about a 2017 Rogue dash side harness connector that corroded. An investigation was opened and dealers inspected the harnesses and connectors.

Nissan engineers found four incidents of corrosion on 2017 Rogue dash side harness connectors, two in the U.S. and two in Canada.

Nissan dealerships will inspect the dash side harness connectors for corrosion and replace the connectors by usig a harness repair kit if corrosion is detected.

Nissan will also add lithium grease to the Rogue connectors to prevent damage from moisture.

Nissan says a Rogue that experiences problems may cause failures of the driver-side power window and power seat and the driver may see an illuminated all-wheel-drive warning light. The Rogue battery may also discharge and the driver may notice heat damage to the connector.

Nissan Rogue owners should watch for recall letters in January 2023.

Owners of 2017 Nissan Rogues may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PC934.