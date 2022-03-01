Porsche Taycans Recalled For Child Seat Problems

Porsche recalls more than 6,000 Taycans because drivers may have trouble securing child seats.

February 28, 2022 — Porsche is recalling 2020-2021 Taycans for child seat problems, with 5,305 Taycans recalled in the U.S. and 778 recalled in Canada. Porsche says the Taycan vehicles are equipped with optional rear center seats.

The problem is the center seat belt buckle wiring harness that may block access to the right rear seat lower child seat anchors.

Porsche says it's rare, but the Taycan wiring harness to the center rear seat belt buckle may have been routed incorrectly during assembly and could pass in the location of the inboard LATCH anchor for the passenger rear outboard seat.

This can prevent a child seat from being secured properly.

Porsche learned of the issue in July 2021 and opened an investigation to determine how many vehicles were affected. Porsche couldn't find any complaints about using child seats, but the automaker estimated about 2% of 2020-2021 Taycans may be affected.

A Porsche Taycan driver will likely be able to see a problem with the LATCH anchor.

Porsche isn't aware of any warranty claims, customer complaints or injuries associated with this issue.

Porsche dealers will inspect the harness positioning and secure it if necessary, and dealers will need to replace any damaged seat belt buckles.

Porsche Taycan recall notices are expected to be mailed April 22, 2022.

Taycan owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and use recall reference number ANA4.