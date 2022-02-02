Ram Windshield Wiper Recall Expanded

More than 188,000 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 trucks recalled over loose wiper arms.

February 1, 2022 — More than 188,000 Ram trucks are recalled because of windshield wiper problems, an expansion of a windshield wiper recall announced in April 2020.

Recalled are 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks, Ram 3500 Chassis Cab, 4500 Chassis Cab, 5500 Chassis Cab and Ram 3500 Chassis Cab trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings of less than 10,000 lbs.

Chrysler reports the windshield wiper arms may loosen and leave drivers unable to see properly.

The 2020 windshield wiper recall included 554,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Compass SUVs with wiper arm head joints improperly formed during manufacturing.

In November 2021, Chrysler opened an investigation based on an increase in warranty claims about loose windshield wiper arms on Ram trucks that weren't recalled in 2020.

As of January 12, 2022, there have been "29 customer assistance records, 679 warranty claims, and 20 field reports potentially relating to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from July 11, 2019 to December 20, 2021."

Chrysler is unaware of any crashes or injuries due to the windshield wiper problems.

Chrysler says about 16,332 of the trucks are recalled in Canada.

A Ram driver may notice the wipers not properly clearing the windshield or may see the wipers resting out of position.

Ram dealerships will tighten the windshield wiper nuts once recall notices are mailed March 18, 2022.

Ram truck owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and use recall reference number Z08.