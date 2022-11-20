Recall: Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Tail Lights May Fail

Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles with one or both tail lights that could fail.

November 20, 2022 — Tesla Model 3 and Model Y tail light failures have caused a recall of more than 321,000 vehicles, but Tesla believes only about 1% of the vehicles may be affected.

Recalled are 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with one or both tail lights that may intermittently fail to illuminate.

Tesla says the tail light failures are caused by a "firmware anomaly" that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake-up process.

Tesla noticed customer complaints about tail lights from owners outside the U.S.

Tesla investigated vehicle log data and firmware release details for the vehicles and engineers confirmed what was causing the problem.

"As of November 14, 2022, Tesla identified 3 warranty claims and no field reports (received between November 1, 2022, and November 8, 2022) for U.S. vehicles that are related to or may be related to this condition. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition."

Tesla will release an over-the-air software update that will keep the tail lights working. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners should watch for recall letters in January 2023.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners may call 877-798-3752 and use recall number SB-22-00-016.