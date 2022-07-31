Subaru WRX Recall For Backup Light and Camera Failures

Subaru recalls 60,000 WRX cars with backup light switches that may corrode and fail.

July 30, 2022 — Subaru is recalling 60,000 WRX cars because the backup lights and cameras may fail.

The recall includes 2015-2021 WRX vehicles with backup light switches that may corrode and fail, which can result in the backup lights not illuminating and the rearview camera images not displaying when the vehicles are in REVERSE.

According to Subaru, the backup light switch contacts can be exposed to heated oil, and the sulfur in the oil can cause a chemical reaction with the switch terminal surfaces and plate spring.

This can cause corrosion and a film to form on the contacts which blocks electrical connections.

No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Subaru WRX recall letters will be mailed September 19, 2022. Subaru dealers will replace the backup light switches if needed.

Subaru WRX owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614. Subaru's recall number is WRE-22.