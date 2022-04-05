Toyota FJ Cruiser Frame Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Toyota FJ Cruiser frame rust issues cause class action lawsuit over frame corrosion protection.

April 4, 2022 — A Toyota FJ Cruiser frame recall allegedly should be ordered because rust destroys the frames and makes the vehicles dangerous to drive.

According to a Toyota FJ Cruiser frame rust class action lawsuit, Toyota has failed to recall 2007-2014 FJ Cruiser vehicles with frame rust issues caused by a lack of corrosion protection.

According to the Toyota FJ Cruiser frame rust lawsuit, advertisements referenced that because the FJ Cruiser “frame ha[d] to be bulletproof,” Toyota had equipped the vehicle with a frame that had been “proven on the toughest terrain,” making the vehicle “incredibly stable when climbing.”

Advertisements also promoted the “[e]xceedingly rigid design” of the frame” with “Electrocoat Deposition (ED) protective coating,” which “seals every nook and cranny and helps the frame live long and strong.”

The 10 Toyota FJ Cruiser owners who filed the class action lawsuit allege Toyota's advertising never warned customers about the frame rust issues, all so the automaker could make money from concealing the rust problems.

Occupants are allegedly put in danger from the rusted frames, with some owners allegedly parking their vehicles because they can't pass safety inspections.

And the plaintiffs claim without adequate protection applied to the FJ Cruiser frames, rust and corrosion destroys the ability of the frames to hold up in crashes.

Without an official Toyota FJ Cruiser frame recall, owners are allegedly faced with huge financial burdens to repair the vehicles. And the plaintiffs assert Toyota refuses to reimburse 2007-2014 FJ Cruiser owners who have paid their own money to repair or replace the rusted frames.

The Toyota FJ Cruiser rusted frame lawsuit also alleges owners overpaid for their vehicles which lost value from the frame corrosion, and some owners allege they must purchase new vehicles or pay for rental cars because Toyota won't recall and properly repair the FJ Cruisers.

The Toyota FJ Cruiser class action lawsuit was filed by these plaintiffs.

Elliot Nazos / Florida / 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Christine Blight / Pennsylvania / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Jack Perry / Ohio / 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Patricia Loughney / Colorado / 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Emily Barbour / New Jersey / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Thomas Pastore / New York / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Brian Hale / Virginia / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Timothy Dotson / Maryland / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Jill Silvernale / Michigan / 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Kyle Blumin / Utah / 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

The Toyota FJ Cruiser frame rust class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Nazos, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Edelsberg Law, P.A., Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, Gordon & Partners, P.A., and the Law Office of Dennis O. Cohen, PLLC.