Toyota Venza Cracked Windshields Cause Lawsuit

2021 Toyota Venza windshields allegedly chip and crack, costing thousands for replacements.

February 11, 2022 — Toyota Venza windshield cracks have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges windshield cracks and chips plague model year 2021 Venzas.

According to the two customers who filed the lawsuit, Toyota has known about the allegedly defective Venza windshields since 2019.

Some Toyota Venza owners claim their windshields chip and crack for no reason, while many Venza customers say the smallest impact to the glass causes cracks to cover the windshields, something that shouldn't happen to a typical windshield.

Arizona plaintiff Heather A. Davis leased a new 2021 Toyota Venza on June 26, 2021, but on July 1, 2021, the plaintiff saw a 6-inch windshield crack which then spread across the Venza windshield.

Six days later the plaintiff took the Venza to the dealership which didn't have the parts available and had to order a replacement windshield. The dealer replaced the cracked Venza windshield in August and recalibrated the forward recognition camera.

Ms. Davis says she had to pay $1,735.16 out-of-pocket for the repair and then submitted the bill to her insurance company which reimbursed her for replacing the cracked windshield.

That same month, the Toyota Venza windshield allegedly cracked again even though nothing hit the windshield, causing the plaintiff to visit the dealer again. A replacement windshield was ordered and on October 7 the cracked windshield was again replaced.

The plaintiff says she paid $1,735.16 for this second windshield and again her insurance company covered the cost.

On November 17, 2021, the Toyota Venza windshield allegedly cracked again, this time across the center of the windshield. Again, the dealer ordered a replacement Venza windshield which was installed on December 22 and paid for directly by the insurance company to the dealership at a cost of $1,345.21.

But in January 2022 the Venza windshield allegedly cracked a fourth time which cost the plaintiff $1,735.16 which was again reimbursed by the insurance company.

Toyota has allegedly refused to order a Venza windshield recall and hasn't offered suitable repairs or non-defective replacement windshields for free. The automaker also allegedly has not offered to reimburse all Venza owners and lessees for the costs related to the cracked and chipped windshields.

According to the Toyota Venza windshield class action, many owners complain the cracks and chips appeared just days after purchasing the 2021 Venzas.

“On May 19, 2021, 5 days after purchasing the 2021 Venza XLE, I got a rock peck about 6 inches from the bottom on the driver side center of the windshield. I was on my way home and stopped by a windshield repair shop to see if it could be repaired to avoid further damage. The repair shop said it could and to return the following noon with the car. By the following morning, the small peck had turned into a 12 inch long run. Now it's about 30 inches long." — 2021 Toyota Venza owner

That Venza owner said a replacement windshield was $964 but was on backorder with no delivery date.

The Toyota Venza cracked windshield lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division): Davis, et al., vs. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, L.L.C.