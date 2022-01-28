Toyota Venzas Recalled For Turn Signal Light Failures

Toyota recalls 45,000 hybrid SUVs that may suffer from LED light bulb problems due to water.

January 27, 2022 — Toyota is recalling more than 45,000 Venza SUVs because the rear turn signals could fail in the hybrid vehicles.

The recalled 2021 Venza rear turn signal bulbs may become dim or may deactivate if water causes condensation in the signal light.

Whether from rain or washing the Venza, turn signal bulb failures will leave other drivers confused by the actions of the SUV.

About 3,200 of the Venza vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The government hasn't announced details about the Venza recall, but Toyota dealerships will replace both rear turn signal LED bulbs and possibly replace the rear turn signal light assemblies.

Toyota will mail Venza recall notices in March 2022, but owners with questions may call 800-331-4331.