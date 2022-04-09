Volkswagen Has Suspension Knuckle Problems in Tiguan and Taos Vehicles

VW recalls nearly 14,000 vehicles with suspension knuckles that may corrode and break.

April 8, 2022 — Volkswagen has rear suspension knuckle problems in 2022 VW Tiguan, 2022 VW Taos and 2021 VW Tiguan long wheel base vehicles that have caused a recall of nearly 14,000 vehicles, with 3,582 of those vehicles recalled in Canada.

According to VW, vehicles could lose stability control if the left or right rear suspension knuckles corrode, crack and break.

Volkswagen learned of a suspension manufacturing problem while performing a lab test.

"5x sporadic & isolated failure of break waves mechanism in degassing station, in which the impurities are removed before the injection of the rear knuckles. Incorrectly manufactured parts due to a failure in the casting process." — Volkswagen

VW doesn't know of any field incidents related to the suspension knuckles, but engineers suspect at least 1,242 parts were incorrectly cast.

Volkswagen expects to mail suspension knuckle recall notices May 20, 2022. Dealers will inspect and possibly replace one or both rear suspension knuckles.

VW Tiguan and Taos owners with questions should call the automaker at 800-893-5298 and ask about recall number 42L8.