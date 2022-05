2021-2022 Volkswagen Atlas FL and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles need new long fuel injectors.

May 3, 2022 — Volkswagen is recalling more than 1,500 Atlas FL and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles because the long fuel injectors may have been assembled without filters.

VW owners may call 800-893-5298 and use recall number 24iD.