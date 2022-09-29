VW Recalls Golf R and Golf GTI Vehicles Over Coolant Leaks

Volkswagen recalls more than 8,000 vehicles that may have loose radiators.

September 29, 2022 — A Volkswagen Golf radiator recall involves 2022-2023 VW Golf R and VW Golf GTI vehicles with radiators that may not have been attached correctly to the intercoolers.

This can damage the coolant hoses and allow coolant to leak, creating a risk of overheated engines and fires.

More than 8,000 vehicles are recalled after Volkswagen began receiving complaints from outside the U.S. in January 2021 which indicated the hose failures occurred shortly after the Golf vehicles had been in use.

Engineers learned a red warning light in the instrument cluster alerted the driver of a coolant leak, but ignoring the warning light could damage the engine and cause a fire.

VW says due to how easy it is to see a red warning light and detect a coolant leak, the risk of an overheated engine is low. But a recall was issued following 27 claims of damaged coolant hoses on the Golfs.

VW Golf radiator recall letters are expected to be mailed November 18, 2022. The vehicles will be inspected by dealerships to see if the radiators are correctly affixed to the intercoolers.

The coolant hoses and the poly V-belts will be checked for damage if loose connections are found, and the damaged parts will be replaced.

Owners of 2022-2023 VW Golf R and VW Golf GTI vehicles may call 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's Golf radiator recall number is 19Q8.