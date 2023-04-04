Ford Master Cylinder Lawsuit Alleges Braking is Lost

Class action includes Ford F-150 trucks, Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

April 4, 2023 — A Ford and Lincoln brake master cylinder class action lawsuit alleges 2019 Ford F-150s, 2015-2019 Ford Expeditions and 2015-2019 Lincoln Navigators contain defective Hitachi step-bore master cylinders.

The Ford master cylinder lawsuit alleges the rear seal fails and causes brake fluid to leak into the brake booster. A middle seal can also fail and allow brake fluid to leak internally.

Both conditions can cause a loss of hydraulic brake pressure, longer brake pedal travel and increased stopping distances.

The class action lawsuit alleges Ford knew as early as 2013 that the master cylinders were defective.

In February 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into internal brake fluid leaks in 2013-2014 Ford F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5-liter engines. NHTSA said it believed the brake fluid leaked from the master cylinders into the brake boosters.

In 2016, Ford announced a master cylinder recall, but the automaker said “[t]he brake fluid leak affects brakes to the front wheels only and does not affect rear wheel braking.”

However, the class action lawsuit alleges Ford lied.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the recall didn't include all the affected vehicles. On top of that, the class action alleges the defective master cylinders were replaced with equally defective master cylinders.

More investigations were opened and Ford recalled more vehicles for brake master cylinder problems.

According to the plaintiff who sued, owners are forced to pay for master cylinder repairs once the warranties expire, something that can cost thousands of dollars.

The Ford master cylinder class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Terry Klepac v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C, DiCello Levitt, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP.

Check out previous Ford master cylinder actions: