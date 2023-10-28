Mazda Recalls 2024 CX-90 and Mazda3 Vehicles

The Mazda front, side and rearview camera images may flicker and fail.

October 28, 2023 — On a day when Mazda recalled its 2024 CX-90 Hybrid SUV, a separate 2024 Mazda CX-90 recall was announced which also includes 2024 Mazda3 vehicles.

The front, side and rearview camera images may flicker or fail completely in nearly 12,000 vehicles.

According to Mazda:

"Improper processing logic in the view monitor camera control module may cause image deterioration."

There will be no warning of a problem until the problem occurs.

And there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Mazda didn't release more details about the recall and neither has the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mazda3 and Mazda CX-90 owners may call 800-222-5500.