Mercedes-Benz Expands Front Roof Panel Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls C-Class, CLA, GLA, S-Class, GLC-Class and GLE-Class vehicles.

December 25, 2023 — A Mercedes-Benz roof panel recall is necessary to replace the panels that can detach.

Mercedes had issues in the past for the same problem, and this recall is an expansion of a 2021 recall.

The recall involves more than 3,000 of these C-Class, CLA, GLA, S-Class, GLC-Class and GLE-Class vehicles.

2017-2020 Mercedes-Benz/AMG C43

2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz/AMG C63

2014-2018 Mercedes-Benz/AMG CLA45

2015 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLA45

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLC43

2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLC63

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLE43

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLE63

2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz/AMG S63

2015 Mercedes-Benz/AMG S65

2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz/C300

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz/C350E

2015 Mercedes-Benz/C400

2016 Mercedes-Benz/C450

2014-2019 Mercedes-Benz/CLA250

2015-2019 Mercedes-Benz/GLA250

2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz/GLC300

2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz/GLC350E

2016 Mercedes-Benz/GLE450

2014-2017 Mercedes-Benz/S550

2015 Mercedes-Benz/S550E

2015-2016 Mercedes-Benz/S600

2018-2020 Mercedes-MAYBACH/S560

The Mercedes front roof panel is located between the windshield and the panoramic sunroof, but it may not have been bonded correctly to the vehicle during a prior repair. This can cause the front panel to detach from the vehicle.

According to Mercedes:

"In this case, the adhesion of the bonding of the front panel to the vehicle body might deteriorate gradually over time and could result in the front panel to partially or fully detach from the vehicle, which could increase the risk of a crash and/or injury for other road users."

If the problem occurs, a driver may hear too much wind noise in the area of the sunroof and may also see a loose roof panel.

The automaker is aware of 228 warranty claims and 24 consumer complaints received from August 19, 2021, to November 15, 2023.

Mercedes will mail recall letters February 13, 2024, and dealerships will replace the front panels.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call 800-367-6372.