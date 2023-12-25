Mercedes-Benz Expands Front Roof Panel Recall

— A Mercedes-Benz roof panel recall is necessary to replace the panels that can detach.
Mercedes had issues in the past for the same problem, and this recall is an expansion of a 2021 recall.
The recall involves more than 3,000 of these C-Class, CLA, GLA, S-Class, GLC-Class and GLE-Class vehicles.
- 2017-2020 Mercedes-Benz/AMG C43
- 2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz/AMG C63
- 2014-2018 Mercedes-Benz/AMG CLA45
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLA45
- 2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLC43
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLC63
- 2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLE43
- 2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz/AMG GLE63
- 2014-2016 Mercedes-Benz/AMG S63
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz/AMG S65
- 2015-2020 Mercedes-Benz/C300
- 2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz/C350E
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz/C400
- 2016 Mercedes-Benz/C450
- 2014-2019 Mercedes-Benz/CLA250
- 2015-2019 Mercedes-Benz/GLA250
- 2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz/GLC300
- 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz/GLC350E
- 2016 Mercedes-Benz/GLE450
- 2014-2017 Mercedes-Benz/S550
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz/S550E
- 2015-2016 Mercedes-Benz/S600
- 2018-2020 Mercedes-MAYBACH/S560
The Mercedes front roof panel is located between the windshield and the panoramic sunroof, but it may not have been bonded correctly to the vehicle during a prior repair. This can cause the front panel to detach from the vehicle.
According to Mercedes:
"In this case, the adhesion of the bonding of the front panel to the vehicle body might deteriorate gradually over time and could result in the front panel to partially or fully detach from the vehicle, which could increase the risk of a crash and/or injury for other road users."
If the problem occurs, a driver may hear too much wind noise in the area of the sunroof and may also see a loose roof panel.
The automaker is aware of 228 warranty claims and 24 consumer complaints received from August 19, 2021, to November 15, 2023.
Mercedes will mail recall letters February 13, 2024, and dealerships will replace the front panels.
Mercedes-Benz owners may call 800-367-6372.