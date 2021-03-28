Mercedes-Benz Sunroof Problems Cause Recall

About 17,000 Mercedes vehicles need repairs to prevent the panoramic sunroofs from detaching.

March 27, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 17,000 vehicles for sunroof problems following a federal investigation into Mercedes-Benz C-Class panoramic sunroofs.

The recall includes these Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

2017-2020 Mercedes C300

2017-2020 Mercedes C43 Coupe AMG

2017-2020 Mercedes C43 AMG

2015-2020 Mercedes C300

2015-2020 Mercedes GLA250

2016-2018 Mercedes C350e

2016-2018 Mercedes CLA45 Coupe AMG

2015 Mercedes C400

2015 Mercedes S65 AMG

2015-2019 Mercedes C63 AMG

2016 Mercedes C450

2015-2016 Mercedes GLA45 AMG

2015-2016 Mercedes S600

2016-2020 Mercedes GLC300

2017-2019 Mercedes GLC43 AMG

2017-2019 Mercedes GLE43 Coupe AMG

2014-2019 Mercedes CLA250 Coupe

2014-2015 Mercedes CLA45 AMG

2018 Mercedes GLC63 AMG

2014-2017 Mercedes S550

2018-2020 Mercedes S450

2016-2019 Mercedes GLE63 Coupe AMG

2016 Mercedes GLE450 Coupe

2014-2020 Mercedes S63 AMG

2018-2019 Mercedes S560

2019 Mercedes GLC350e

The front roof panel located between the windshield and the panoramic sunroof may not have been bonded correctly to the vehicle during a prior repair.

Mercedes says the adhesion of the front panel to the vehicle body might degrade over time and cause the front panel to partially or fully detach from the vehicle and cause problems for others on the road.

A driver may notice a loose panel or hear more wind noise than normal coming from the sunroof.

Federal safety regulators contacted Mercedes in June 2020 regarding roof panels in front of the panoramic sunroofs which detached on the highways. Mercedes launched an internal investigation and found the wrong adhesive was used to bond the panels during previous repairs.

The automaker learned of more incidents that occurred between 2018-2020 involving claims of cracked or detached panels. Then engineers determined all the vehicles had been through previous repairs to the front roof panels.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in January 2021 for C-Class vehicles that had their front sunroof panels replaced. Investigators determined there were deviations in the repair procedures concerning pre-treatment, cleaning and primer application to bond the panels.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the front roof panels when the recall begins May 14, 2021.

Also included in a separate recall are these 2006-2007 Mercedes models due to bonding problems between the glass sunroof panels and sliding roof frames: C350, C230, C280, CLK350, E320CDI, E350 Wagon, E350, 2006 C55 AMG, CLK500, CLS500, CLS55 AMG, E500 Wagon, E500, E55 AMG, 2007 CLK550, CLS550, CLS63 AMG, E550, E63 AMG and E63 Wagon AMG.

Owners may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.