Mercedes GLC300 SUVs Recalled Over Front Crossmembers

Mercedes recalls nearly 12,200 GLC300 SUVs because front tow eyes may have thread issues.

September 20, 2023 — More than 12,000 model year 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 SUVs are recalled because they may need new front crossmembers.

According to Mercedes, the GLC300 front tow eye may not be properly threaded to the crossmember and can detach during towing.

"In this case, the required depth of the threaded tow eye into the receiver might not be achieved. As a result, a loosening of the tow eye under load cannot be ruled out, which may increase the risk of an accident or injury." — Mercedes

At the beginning of April 2023, Mercedes launched investigations based on reports of tow eyes which could not be seated correctly. Mercedes and the supplier saw a need to recall the vehicles. However, there are no warranty claims, field reports or injuries caused by the problem.

The automaker says a driver will have no warning of a problem.

Mercedes recall letters will be mailed November 10, 2023, and dealers will check to see if the front crossmembers need to be replaced.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 owners may call 800-367-6372.