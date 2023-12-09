Mercedes Recalls 2024 GLE 450e Plug-in Hybrids

About 3,000 Mercedes PHEVs may have software errors that cause braking problems.

December 8, 2023 — Mercedez-Benz is recalling about 3,000 model year 2024 GLE 450e plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) because of braking problems caused by software errors.

Due to a software error in the electronic stability program, the force required to stop the vehicle may increase which can increase the stopping distance.

The problem is more likely to occur during electric driving under wet weather conditions.

In February 2022, Mercedes investigated isolated field reports from outside the US, alleging the braking systems in GLE vehicles did not respond as expected during.

Engineers at first had trouble finding what caused the problem and couldn't replicate the issue.

It took months for investigators to determine the cause and to determine the stability program software needs to be updated.

About 150 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes dealers will update the stability control unit software once recall letters are mailed January 30, 2024.

Owners may call 800-367-6372.