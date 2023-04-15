Recall: VW Taos Fuel Pumps Can Break

Volkswagen Taos vehicles can stall while driving once the fuel pumps fail.

April 15, 2023 — A Volkswagen Taos fuel pump recall has been announced for about 17,000 vehicles because the fuel pumps may break.

A busted fuel pump will cause the 2022 VW Taos to stall.

In December 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Volkswagen for information following complaints about 2022 Taos fuel pump failures.

The 2022 VW Taos owners complained their vehicles stalled while driving.

VW says the problem is caused by a small gap between the fuel pump impeller and the case or due to a deformed impeller.

In March, Volkswagen decided the safe thing to do was issue a fuel pump recall to replace the pumps.

A VW Taos driver will likely see a check engine light or other warning lights if the fuel pump fails.

VW Taos fuel pump recall letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2023, and dealers will replace the fuel pumps.

Volkswagen Taos owners may call Volkswagen's customer service at 800-893-5298 and ask about fuel pump recall number 20DV.