Ford E-350 and E-450 Power Steering Recall Investigated

Ford E-350 and E-450 power steering leak recall under a federal investigation following complaints.

March 1, 2024 — More than 44,000 Ford E-350 and E-450 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels are under investigation following a recall in February 2022 and another recall in February 2024.

The 2022 recall was issued because of power steering fluid leaks that caused failures of the power steering and power braking in 2021-2022 Ford E-350 and E-450 vehicles.

According to Ford, the recall was necessary because there was a bad connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake hydroboost unit.

The automaker had been investigating the problem since May 2021, learning the first failures occurred in May 2020.

Ford dealers were told to replace the power steering lines if necessary, but vehicle owners continued to complain about leaking power steering fluid from power steering line detachments after recall repairs had been performed.

The Ford E-350 and E-450 complaints included vehicles used for ambulances and a wheelchair lift-equipped school bus. All the vehicles had passed Ford's recall inspection process.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration met with Ford about the post-recall power steering failures.

NHTSA was told Ford would file a new recall in February 2024 to update the power steering pressure line components on any vehicle that had not yet been inspected, and also any vehicle which had passed inspection within the last 12 months.

However, vehicles which had passed inspection more than 12 months ago would not be included in the new recall.

Safety regulators have opened this investigation to determine if the new recall will repair the safety defects.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford power steering investigation.