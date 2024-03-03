Kia Telluride Headlight Recall Involves 2020 Model Year

Kia recalls 35,000 Telluride SUVs because the high-beam halogen headlights may fail.

March 3, 2024 — A Kia Telluride headlight recall involves more than 35,000 model year 2020 Tellurides with high-beam headlights that may fail.

The 2020 Kia Telluride halogen high-beam shield gear mechanism can become damaged from the halogen bulb heat.

The Telluride high beams will fail but the low beams will continue to work.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Kia due to owner complaints about 2020 Kia Telluride high-beam headlight failures.

In January 2023, NHTSA opened an investigation into high-beam headlight failures in 2020 Kia Telluride SUVs. Telluride drivers complained they had no warning before the headlights failed, and owners said there was no way to get the high beams to function.

Kia extended the 2020 Telluride headlight warranty to 15 years or 150,000 miles in March 2023 and told NHTSA the problem wasn't a safety risk because the low beams didn't fail.

The automaker told safety regulators all 2020 Kia Telluride owners would be re-notified about the headlight extended warranty.

However, owners continued to complain to NHTSA about Telluride halogen headlight failures.

Kia decided to go through with a formal Telluride headlight recall following 4,975 warranty claims, 839 techline cases, 543 customer complaints and three unconfirmed deer strikes.

Kia dealers will inspect the Telluride high-beam shield gear mechanisms and either apply clips to secure the shield gears to the shafts or replace the headlamp assemblies.

Kia Telluride headlight recall letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2024.

Owners of 2020 Kia Tellurides may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to headlight recall number SC299.