Mercedes-Benz B-Class Engine Lawsuit Dismissed

Mercedes-Benz B-Class electric vehicles allegedly have electric drive units that fail.

April 8, 2024 — A Mercedes-Benz B-Class lawsuit has been dismissed after owners complained 2014-2017 Mercedes B-Class electric vehicles were equipped with defective electric motors.

The class action lawsuit, filed in March 2023, alleges every B-Class EV has an electric drive unit (EDU) consisting of three modules.

The motor provides the power to propel the vehicle, the electronics which control the operation of the motor and the supply of electricity from the batteries and the gearbox which transfers torque from the motor to the wheels.

The class action says the EDU is the engine of a B-Class vehicle, and the vehicle has a liquid cooling system dedicated to the EDU.

According to the class action lawsuit, a seal around the driveshaft keeps the liquid coolant separated from the electrical, electronic and mechanical components that are vulnerable to liquids.

However, the plaintiffs contend the driveshaft seal is defective because it fails to keep the coolant away from the EDU components.

Liquid coolant allegedly leaks around the driveshaft and into the EDU where the coolant causes corrosion of the rotor, rotor windings and the bearings in the motor.

The B-Class lawsuit alleges corrosion results in catastrophic failure of the EDU which leaves the vehicle nonoperational.

In addition, the class action alleges when Mercedes dealers replace the components, they use the same defective components which also eventually fail.

The B-Class electric motor class action lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs Stephen Snowdy (Georgia), Abraham Dean Liou (California), Kelsey Clifford (Georgia), Dell Jones (Florida), Richard Ramdhanny (Colorado) and Brandon Waiss (Oregon).

Mercedes-Benz B-Class Lawsuit Dismissed

In a motion to dismiss the B-Class lawsuit, Mercedes-Benz argues the plaintiffs lack standing to bring claims on behalf of unnamed plaintiffs in states in which the named plaintiffs themselves have suffered no alleged injuries.

Specifically, Mercedes argues the plaintiffs "improperly seek to represent people outside of the states in which they either reside or purchased or leased their Class Vehicles by bringing nationwide claims."

Judge Esther Salas went to work by agreeing with Mercedes the named plaintiffs, “lack standing to assert claims on behalf of unnamed plaintiffs in jurisdictions where [p]laintiffs have suffered no alleged injury.”

Judge Salas also ruled none of the plaintiffs adequately alleged breach of implied warranty claims.

"In sum, the Court finds that all of the claims in Plaintiffs’ Complaint must be dismissed. However, they are dismissed without prejudice." — Judge Salas

This leaves the plaintiffs open to change and refile their B-Class lawsuit if they choose.

The Mercedes B-Class lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Stephen Snowdy v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., and Seeger Weiss LLP.