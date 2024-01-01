Mercedes-Benz Fuel Pump Recall Affects 87,000 Vehicles

Mercedes fuel pump recall expanded following thousands of warranty claims.

January 1, 2024 — A Mercedes-Benz fuel pump recall involves 2021-2024 GLE-Class, GLS-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class, AMG GT, and G-Class vehicles.

More than 87,200 vehicles contain fuel pumps that may shut down and cause the vehicles to stall and fail to restart.

The Mercedes fuel pump recall is an expansion of a June 2023 fuel pump recall of about 160,000 Mercedes vehicles.

The fuel pumps have impellers that can absorb gasoline, deform and make contact with the fuel pump housings. Damage to the pump can cause the pump to suddenly shut off, including while driving.

And a failed fuel pump typically means a tow truck.

Driver warnings may include the engine running rough and a warning message on the instrument panel.

Mercedes has received 1,900 fuel pump warranty claims and field reports between May 14, 2022, to November 15, 2023. Then there are the 2,031 claims and reports received between August 30, 2021, and May 5, 2023.

However, there have been no crash or injury reports, as well as no property damage reports.

About 7,500 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes dealers will replace the fuel pumps once recall letters are mailed February 13, 2024.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call 800-367-6372 with questions about the fuel pump recall.