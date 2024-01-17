Nissan Steering Wheel Emblem Recall Expanded

Nissan steering wheel emblem on the airbag cover may injure occupants if the emblems detach.

January 17, 2024 — A Nissan steering wheel emblem recall has been expanded to include more model years of the affected vehicles.

The Nissan steering wheel emblem recall was first announced in February 2023 for about 414,000 model year 2008-2011 vehicles.

The “Nissan” emblem on the driver’s airbag module cover on the steering wheel may crack over time due to issues during production of the emblems.

According to Nissan, the faulty steering wheel emblems may have been installed during theft or collision repairs on these models.

2004-2012 Nissan Titan

2004-2012 Nissan Armada

2005-2012 Nissan Pathfinder

2005-2013 Nissan Frontier

2005-2013 Nissan Xterra

2004-2008 Nissan Quest

The resin emblem and retainer components could detach when the driver-side airbag deploys, turning the emblem and retainer components into dangerous high-speed projectiles.

A Nissan owner should contact their dealership if the steering wheel emblem is loose or cracked. And a dealer should be contacted if the Nissan steering wheel emblem is missing.

Nissan dealers will inspect and possibly replace the driver’s airbag covers with new covers, a job that should take less than two hours.

Nissan owners with questions should call 800-867-7669.