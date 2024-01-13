Ram Emissions Lawsuit Includes 2500 and 3500 Diesel Trucks

FCA and engine maker Cummins class action lawsuit alleges Ram emissions recall isn't enough.

January 13, 2024 — A Ram emissions lawsuit has been filed over allegedly illegal nitrogen oxide emissions in Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engines.

The Ram class action lawsuit alleges Fiat Chrysler and Cummins worked together to build and market 2013-2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks allegedly equipped with illegal emission control devices.

The Ram emissions lawsuit was filed days after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department reached an agreement with Cummins to settle claims of alleged emissions violations in the Ram trucks.

Cummins denies all the allegations but agreed to settle the matter for about $1.7 billion and pay for the recall of about 630,000 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks.

The Ram truck emissions class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities in the United States who own, owned, lease, and/or leased a Class Truck as of December 23, 2023. Class Trucks include 2013 to 2023 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickups equipped with a Cummins 6.7-Liter diesel engine."

According to the Ram emissions lawsuit, the emissions systems violate the Clean Air Act and caused Ram owners to pay too much for their diesel trucks. Truck owners and lessees didn't know the Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks passed emissions testing and inspections only because the Cummins engines were allegedly illegal.

The Ram class action alleges truck owners "suffered an ascertainable economic loss, including, but not limited to, out-of-pocket loss."

The Ram emissions class action lawsuit was filed by these California diesel truck owners:

Frank Biederman / California / 2017 Ram 2500

Carl Anders Troedsson / California / 2015 Ram 2500

James Farinet / California / 2018 Ram 2500

The three plaintiffs claim they would not have purchased the trucks, or would have paid less for them, if Ram and Cummins would have told them the emissions systems were allegedly illegal.

"Plaintiff would also not have paid the premium charged for the Class Truck versus a comparable gasoline-powered truck." — Ram emissions lawsuit

Even though Chrysler and Cummins agreed to recall and repair about 630,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, the plaintiffs assert the recall is meaningless because owners allegedly overpaid for the diesel trucks.

The Ram emissions class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Biederman, et al., v. FCA US LLC, and Cummins Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Baron & Budd P.C., Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Seeger Weiss LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., The Miller Law Firm, P.C., and Motley Rice LLC.