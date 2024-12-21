VW Automatic Emergency Braking Class Action Lawsuit Settled

Lawsuit alleges numerous vehicle models are at risk of sudden brake activations.

December 21, 2024 — A Volkswagen automatic emergency braking class action lawsuit has been granted final approval for customers of several Audi and VW models.

The lawsuit alleges the automatic emergency braking systems activate even though there are no objects in the paths of the vehicles.

Vehicle owners assert these vehicles have diminished values due to the braking system problems.

Audi Vehicles

2015-2020 and 2022-2023 Audi A3

2019-2023 Audi Q3

2013-2023 Audi A4

2013-2023 Audi A5

2013-2023 Audi Q5

2012-2023 Audi A6

2012-2023 Audi A7

2011-2023 Audi A8

2017-2023 Audi Q7

2019-2023 Audi Q8

2019-2023 Audi e-tron

2022-2023 Audi e-tron GT

2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 2019-2023 Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen Vehicles

2018-2023 Volkswagen Atlas

2020-2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2016-2017 Volkswagen CC

2016-2021 Volkswagen Golf

2016-2019 and 2022-2023 Volkswagen Golf R

2016-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen

2016-2023 Volkswagen GTI

2016-2019 Volkswagen e-Golf

2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4

2016-2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2016-2022 Volkswagen Passat

2022-2023 Volkswagen Taos

2018-2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015-2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Four VW class actions were consolidated into one that has now been settled between the plaintiffs and the automaker. Although VW denies the allegations in the lawsuit, it agreed to settle to end the expensive litigation.

VW Automatic Emergency Braking Settlement

The settlement provides an extended warranty for the automatic emergency braking systems, but only by extending the new vehicle warranty by 12 months or 12,000 miles from the expiration of the original warranty.

Owners should keep in mind many affected vehicle warranties expired long ago due to the age of the vehicles. If the original warranty has already expired as of the date of the class action notice mailing, the warranty extension will be only six months after the notice date.

In addition, the extended warranty covers only 75% of repair costs, forcing customers to still partially pay for repairs.

According to the settlement, an affected customer may be able to receive reimbursements for expenses related to the automatic emergency braking systems. But a customer will be reimbursed only 75% of their expenses.

The class action settlement says partial reimbursement may be possible if the customer incurred expenses for past covered repairs which occurred before the class action settlement notice date and within 12 months or 12,000 miles after the expiration of the new vehicle limited warranty.

Attorneys representing the eight plaintiffs will receive $2,250,000, and each of the eight plaintiffs who sued will receive $5,000.

The VW automatic emergency braking class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri: Dack, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Bursor & Fisher, Walsh PLLC, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, Law Office of Adam R. Gonnelli, L.L.C., Berger Montague, PC, and Capstone Law APC.