Ford Battery Recall Involves 12-Volt Batteries Supplied by Camel

Ford recalls 273,000 Mavericks and Bronco Sports which had already been recalled over batteries.

January 24, 2025 — A Ford battery recall announced by NHTSA involves about 273,000 model year 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 12-volt battery may "experience degradation and suddenly fail."

NHTSA says the "12V battery may experience internal weld and/or caston-strap failures, which could lead to a sudden battery degradation while driving."

Ford is the focus of a NHTSA investigation opened in November 2024 after 12-volt battery failures in 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles.

The probe, called a "recall query," was opened following an April 2024 Ford battery recall, and that 12V battery recall followed an earlier NHTSA investigation into battery failures in Ford vehicles.

The April 2024 Ford battery recall included more than 456,000 model year 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles.

Ford dealers updated the body control and powertrain control module software to simply warn a driver if there was a battery problem. But Ford owners continued complaining about battery failures and insisted the only way to fix the problem was by replacing the 12V batteries.

Vehicles recalled under the Ford battery recall were built with "Enhanced Flooded Batteries" supplied by two different suppliers: Camel and Clarios.

NHTSA says it found problems with the Camel batteries, and Ford determined battery complaints and warranty claims were worse in warm weather states.

Owners of 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles who had repairs performed from the April 2024 recall will need to revisit dealerships.

Ford dealers will possibly replace the Camel batteries with BAGM-48H6-760 12-volt batteries.

Ford battery recall letters will be mailed February 3, 2025, but customers may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to Ford battery recall number 25S02.