Ford Instrument Panel Cluster Recall Announced

Recall involves 2025 Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair.

February 8, 2025 — A Ford instrument panel cluster recall includes model year 2025 Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles.

The recall affects about 300 vehicles equipped with instrument panel clusters that may not illuminate at startup or while driving.

Ford instrument panel cluster recall letters are expected to be mailed February 10, 2025, then dealers will replace the instrument panel clusters.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to instrument panel cluster recall number 25C02.