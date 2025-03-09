Another Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Main Contactor Recall

Ford says previous Mustang Mach-E recall didn't fix all the SUVs.

March 9, 2025 — A Ford Mustang Mach-E recall involves more than 200 electric SUVs that were previously recalled in 2022 due to problems with the high voltage battery main contactors.

Those contactors can overheat and cause the Mustang Mach-E to stall.

Ford says some of the vehicles were not repaired correctly the first time around, so dealers will need to update the onboard software.

Ford Mustang Mach-E recall letters will be mailed April 14, 2025.

Mustang Mach-E owners may call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25S14.