Ford Re-Recalls Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Trucks

About 400 Ford Super Duty trucks recalled a second time for same backup camera problem.

March 13, 2025 — Ford has re-recalled Super Duty trucks because the backup camera images may fail when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

The same problem caused a recall in August 2023, but the 2023 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks were not correctly repaired.

About 400 Ford trucks will need to be returned to dealerships for updates to the advanced drive assistance system (ADAS) module software.

Ford Super Duty truck recall letters are expected to be mailed April 14, 2025, but owners with questions may call 866-436-7332.

Ford's number for this recall is 25S17.