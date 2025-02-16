Ford Truck Roof Collapse Jury Verdict: $2.5 Billion

Jury says Ford must pay $2.5 billion over deaths of Debra and Herman Mills in Super Duty crash.

February 16, 2025 — A Ford truck roof collapse wrongful death lawsuit has led to a $2.5 billion verdict by a Georgia jury.

The August 2022 Ford rollover crash occurred when Debra Mills, 64, was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Crew 4x4 King Ranch truck around a right-hand turn.

Mills lost control which caused the truck to travel onto the right shoulder where it hit a drainage culvert and traveled about 80 feet through the air.

The truck slammed into the ground and landed upside down, killing driver Debra Mills and her husband Herman Mills, 74, who was in the passenger seat.

The Ford roof collapse wrongful death lawsuit was filed by family members who told the jury Ford allegedly has known for 20 years about the Super Duty truck roofs and how they are "dangerously weak, defective, and deadly, and were killing and maiming innocent American citizens."

The jury also heard arguments which claim more than 5 million 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty trucks have defective and deadly roofs.

The same arguments set forth in the Mills lawsuit are the same claims made in another Ford Super Duty roof collapse lawsuit which involved another Georgia crash.

The fatal Ford Super Duty rollover crash of Voncile and Melvin Hill saw a different Georgia jury award the family $1.7 billion. Lawyers told the Hill jury that 79 similar roof-crush crashes had occurred, out of more than 5 million 1999-2016 Ford trucks.

The Hill case also saw lawyers requesting about $600 million in fees and expenses, but Ford appealed and the Court of Appeals of Georgia wiped out the $1.7 billion verdict and granted Ford a new trial.

Both Ford Super Duty roof collapse wrongful death lawsuit verdicts indicate jurors seem to be playing the role of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Federal safety regulators have found no problems with more than 5 million 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty truck roofs.

The Ford Super Duty truck roof collapse lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia (Columbus Division): James Edward (Dusty) Brogdon, Jr., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Butler Prather LLP, and Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford, P.C.