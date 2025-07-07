GM Engine Failure Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

General Motors L87 6.2L V8 engine failures caused a recall in Canada, but lawsuit says recall failed

July 6, 2025 — A GM Canada class action lawsuit alleges an engine recall approved and overseen by Transport Canada isn't good enough.

According to the GM Canada lawsuit, these models are equipped with defective L87 engines that allegedly won't be properly repaired under a Transport Canada recall.

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021–2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021–2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021–2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021–2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021–2024 GMC Yukon

2021–2024 GMC Yukon XL

The class action follows several nearly identical GM lawsuits in the U.S. that were filed after the government opened an engine investigation and General Motors initiated a recall of several models. Transport Canada announced a GM recall in April which includes nearly 50,000 vehicles in Canada, while the GM engine recall in the U.S. includes nearly 600,000 vehicles.

The GM Canada engine lawsuit was filed by British Columbia company Fibretech Distributors Inc., and Parmvir Singh Aujla as a director of the company.

The plaintiff purchased a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 in October 2024, and although the plaintiff says he has "suffered damages" and is "entitled to recover damages," the plaintiff doesn't claim his truck experienced any engine problems. However, the plaintiff claims the GM engine recall will not repair his truck and all the engines are "substantially certain to fail and/or seize."

The GM Canada engine recall involves L87 6.2L V8 engines that may contain defective connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components. GM owners complain the engines fail when the engine blocks are breached.

According to the class action lawsuit, GM and Transport Canada found the L87 engines can fail due to "(1) rod-bearing damage from sediment on connecting rods and crankshaft-oil galleries; and (2) out of specification crankshaft dimensions and surface finish."

GM dealers will inspect each L87 engine to search for a specific diagnostic trouble code (DTC P0016) and will replace the engine if the code is set. If no code is found, the dealer will drain the engine oil and replace it with higher viscosity GM dexos R 0W-40 oil.

The oil filter will be replaced, a new 0W-40 oil fill cap will be installed, and an owner will be provided an insert to add to the owner's manual.

The plaintiff complains using a higher viscosity oil won't adequately protect the GM L87 engines from problems or failures. However, the lawsuit alleges the new oil will harm fuel economy and cost owners money.

"For example, a 2024 Cadillac Escalade has an estimated 6.8 kilometers per liter combined fuel economy. Over 193,000 kilometers, the vehicle will need approximately 28,400 liters. With the thicker oil required by the recall, 6.8 kilometers becomes 6.6 kilometers per liter, which means the vehicle will now need 29,306 liters to travel the same distance. That is an extra 916 liters of gasoline. Assuming a conservative estimate of $1.80 CDN per liter, those extra liters will cost Class Members approximately an extra $1,650 CDN." — GM Canada engine failure lawsuit

The GM Canada class action says the engine failures make driving the vehicles dangerous, yet when owners complain about their engines General Motors has allegedly "failed and/or refused to adequately remedy and/or fix the Engine Defect."

The GM Canada engine failure class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Fibretech Distributors Inc. v. General Motors, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.