Nissan Peeling Paint Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Lawsuit alleges paint bubbles, peels, flakes and delaminates in multiple models.

September 14, 2025 — A Nissan peeling paint class action lawsuit in Canada alleges several models are defective due to problems with the paint.

The class action alleges the paint bubbles, peels, flakes and delaminates in these Infiniti and Nissan models.

2010-present Nissan Kicks

2010-present Nissan Frontier

2010-present Nissan Murano

2010-present Nissan Rogue

2010-present Nissan Altima

2010-present Nissan Sentra

2010-present Infiniti Q30

2010-present Infiniti Q50

2010-present Infiniti QX56

2010-present Infiniti QX80

According to the Nissan Canada lawsuit, the paint problems are caused by:

A latent defect in the primer, base coat and/or clear coat.

A defect in the factory application process used to apply the coatings to the exterior body.

A defect in the painting/coating-line system.

The plaintiff admits she doesn't know a lot about the alleged paint defect because the "true nature, scope and particulars" cannot be fully determined "at this time without the benefit of discovery evidence."

Nissan Peeling Paint Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

Canadian plaintiff Lindsay Denise Allard purchased a used 2018 Nissan Kicks in July 2024 when the vehicle had about 75,000 kilometers on it. The Nissan vehicle is painted with Fresh Powder white exterior paint and now has about 113,000 km on the odometer.

At some point the plaintiff took her Nissan Kicks to a self-service car wash where the white paint flaked and exposed the underlying roof primer and sheet metal. The plaintiff contacted Nissan Canada and was advised to take the vehicle to a dealer where she was told a claim and photos would be submitted to Nissan.

The paint class action lawsuit says Nissan told the plaintiff the Kicks was not under warranty and the automaker would not pay for paint repairs. The class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff got a quote from an autobody shop for repainting the roof, something that would cost more than $1,000.

According to the Nissan peeling paint lawsuit, the plaintiff used an automated car wash to remove loose roof paint so the autobody shop could apply a vinyl wrap to the roof at a cost of $400. However, the plaintiff complains white paint continues to fall apart on the hood and trunk lid.

The plaintiff complains she cannot wash her Nissan Kicks, even by hand.

Repainting vehicle panels supposedly is meaningless because paint on the remaining panels is also defective and will eventually peel, delaminate and bubble. Repainting also allegedly "creates a cosmetic mismatch that permanently reduces the vehicle's value."

The Nissan peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of King Bench of Alberta (Edmonton): Lindsay Denise Allard v. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.