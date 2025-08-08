VW ID.4 Cracked Windshield Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Volkswagen Canada sued by owner of ID.4 who claims his heated windshield cracked for no reason.

August 7, 2025 — A Volkswagen ID.4 cracked windshield lawsuit alleges VW Canada should issue a recall to repair the alleged ID.4 windshield defects.

The Quebec plaintiff owns a 2024 Volkswagen ID.4, an electric vehicle equipped with a heated windshield to reduce frost and condensation.

The class action says a cracked ID.4 windshield prevents a clear view of the road and won't do its job of protecting occupants from road debris.

The lawsuit also alleges a cracked windshield interferes with the proper deployment of airbags and causes problems with ID.4 structural support.

According to the class action, Volkswagen provides a limited warranty for new ID.4 vehicles of four years or 80,000 kilometers. So-called "wear and tear" parts are covered for only 12 months or 20,000 kilometers.

But the plaintiff contends an ID.4 windshield should last several years beyond the traditional warranty. And to do that it needs to withstand temperatures and general impacts to the glass.

However, the VW ID.4 cracked windshield lawsuit alleges Volkswagen ID.4 windshield cracks occur prematurely and more easily compared to vehicles from other automakers.

The plaintiff purchased a new 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 and an extended warranty of two years and 40,000 kilometers, bringing the total warranty protecting his vehicle to six years or 120,000 kilometers.

In February 2025 while parked with the windshield heating system turned on, the plaintiff heard noise coming from the windshield, but he didn't see cracks in the glass. As he was driving he saw a crack about 10 to 15 centimeters long located at the bottom of the windshield on the driver's side.

His ID.4 had 16,500 kilometers on the odometer, so he headed home and stopped using the heated windshield.

The plaintiff took his ID.4 to a VW dealer and "as soon as he parks his vehicle inside the heated garage of his dealer, the crack extends and now reaches the passenger side of the vehicle."

"The director of the dealer's service, Mr. Bruno Lekeu, passes a paperclip through the crack and expresses the opinion that the claimant's windshield must have suffered an impact on the passenger side, even though the crack had not reached the passenger side until the claimant parked his vehicle in the dealer's garage. The claimant, always ensuring to drive at a good distance from other vehicles on the road, has nevertheless never noticed any impact on the windshield." — Volkswagen ID.4 cracked windshield lawsuit

The cracked windshield lawsuit alleges nothing hit the windshield, so he requested free repairs from the dealership.

The ID.4 owner wrote to Volkswagen to let the company know of the windshield problem and other problems he had with the ID.4. In March, he received a letter which denied his request for free repairs.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff wasn't warned his ID.4 windshield would crack for no apparent reason, something that should require VW to announce an ID.4 windshield recall.

"On June 9, 2025, Volkswagen Lauzon Blainville informs the plaintiff that it would cost him $1,758.80 to replace the windshield of his vehicle," and the "plaintiff intends to have his windshield replaced in the fall of 2025 at his dealer." — Volkswagen Canada lawsuit

And although he may be reimbursed by his insurance company, "he intends to have his windshield replaced at his own expense in order to avoid paying the deductible and to pay more for his car insurance in the coming years."

The VW ID.4 cracked windshield class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec, District of Montreal: Martin Gervais v. Volkswagen Group Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Lambert Avocats.