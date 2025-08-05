GM L87 Engine Lawsuits Consolidated

At least 10 GM L87 6.2-liter engine class action lawsuits consolidated in Michigan.

August 4, 2025 — A General Motors L87 engine lawsuit will move forward as a consolidated action which involves at least 10 GM 6.2-liter V8 engine class actions.

The first General Motors engine lawsuit was not filed until after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation into L87 engine failures.

GM owners complained their engines failed due to crankshaft, bearing and connecting rod problems.

At the end of April, GM announced an L87 engine recall for nearly 600,000 of these vehicles.

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

GM began mailing L87 engine failure recall letters June 9. General Motors dealers were told to inspect the vehicles and check for diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0016. The L87 engine will be replaced if a vehicle shows DTC P0016.

If no DTC is found, the engine oil will be drained and replaced with higher viscosity GM dexos R 0W-40 oil, the oil filter will be replaced and a new 0W-40 oil fill cap will be installed. Owners will also be provided new inserts to add to the owner's manuals.

Alternate transportation is available if the vehicle is still under warranty, and all owners will be eligible for reimbursements if they paid out-of-pocket for L87 engine repairs.

The original GM L87 engine class action lawsuit was filed on February 18, 2025, to include General Motors customers nationwide who own vehicles equipped with 6.2-liter L87 V8 gasoline engines.

Even though a class action had already been filed to include all affected GM vehicles and customers, lawyers across the country began filing similar or identical lawsuits alleging the same claims and engine defects.

Only the original nationwide class action can be the lead case and the other lawsuits are known as "companion cases."

The GM L87 engine class action now includes these lawsuits:

The above lawsuits will be transferred to the Eastern District of Michigan.

Since the case was stayed on June 26 to consolidate the 10 GM L87 engine class actions, more have been filed which will likely be added, including Sherman v. General Motors.

New deadlines will be created once the GM engine class actions have been consolidated, including for the plaintiffs to file a new consolidated L87 engine class action lawsuit and for GM to file a motion to dismiss or otherwise respond to the engine lawsuit.

The GM L87 engine failure class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Powell et al., v. General Motors, LLC.