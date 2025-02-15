VW Tiguan Engine Lawsuits Consolidated

Volkswagen Tiguan class action alleges EA888 2.0-liter TSI engines consume too much oil.

February 15, 2025 — Volkswagen Tiguan engine problems caused three class action lawsuits which are now consolidated into one.

The class action alleges 2022-2023 VW Tiguan engine problems cause excessive oil consumption from insufficient piston ring tension.

Tiguan owners assert oil enters the combustion chambers and forces drivers to constantly add engine oil.

The 2022-2023 VW Tiguans are equipped with EA888 2.0-liter TSI engines, and the automaker allegedly knew about the engine problems when the SUVs were first sold. The plaintiffs contend they should have been warned about the need to constantly add oil.

Some of the plaintiffs filed suit even though Volkswagen was in the middle of performing official oil consumption tests on the Tiguans.

According to Volkswagen, the Tiguan oil consumption standard is, "up to 0.5 quarts per 600 miles, or 0.5 liters per 1000 km."

The Tiguan engine problems also allegedly include defective positive crankshaft ventilation (PCV) systems.

The three Volkswagen Tiguan engine lawsuits are:

With the three class actions consolidated, Martinez v. Volkswagen and Worthington v. Volkswagen are now terminated.

Volkswagen does not have to respond to the original allegations because the plaintiffs must file a new consolidated VW Tiguan engine class action lawsuit.

The Volkswagen Tiguan oil consumption class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey (Newark Vicinage): Zeiders, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., case number 2:24-cv-11197-BRM-JSA.

The plaintiffs are represented by Shub Johns & Holbrook LLP, Sauder Schelkopf, and Lemberg Law, LLC.