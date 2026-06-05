Lexus Fuel Pump Failures Cause Recall

The recall includes 2015-2022 Lexus RC, 2016-2020 Lexus GS and 2022 Lexus IS vehicles.

June 4, 2026 — A Lexus fuel pump recall involves about 9,700 vehicles because the low-pressure fuel pumps inside the fuel tanks can fail.

The recall includes 2015-2022 Lexus RC, 2016-2020 Lexus GS and 2022 Lexus IS vehicles.

The Lexus fuel pump impeller is made of resin that can swell and interfere with other components, causing damage to the fuel pump.

A failed Lexus fuel pump will cause warnings to activate and the engine will stall and refuse to restart.

The fuel pump failures were already under investigation in Japan when U.S. Lexus vehicles suffered from fuel pump failures. Engineers looked at the polymer density in the fuel pump impellers and how hot the pumps were getting. But Lexus could not find anything sufficient to cause enough swelling in the impeller to interfere with the fuel pump case.

Failed fuel pump impellers and impellers from working fuel pumps were compared, but there was no big difference in the polymer densities.

Lexus finally "hypothesized that the effects of the increased concentration of aromatic hydrocarbons could cause sufficient swelling in the impeller if it was paired with the effects of the higher fuel temperature during vehicle operation."

Lexus is aware of at least 192 warranty claims in the U.S.

The Lexus recall involves about 500 vehicles in Canada.

Lexus will mail fuel pump recall letters June 8, 2026, then dealers will replace the fuel pumps.

Lexus owners may call 800-331-4331 and refer to fuel pump recall number 26LB05 or recall number 26LA05.