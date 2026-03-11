Lincoln Navigators Recalled Over Seat Problems

Lincoln recalls 2026 Navigators after driver seats act strange when driving at low speeds.

March 11, 2026 — More than 1,100 Lincoln Navigators are recalled for a semi-strange problem with the driver's seats.

The recalled 2026 Lincoln Navigator obstacle detection software for the driver seat may malfunction at low speeds, sending the seat into reverse mode unexpectedly while driving.

Lincoln tries to describe the seat problem like this.

"If the seat is moving and detects an obstacle, it will attempt to reverse its motion; however, if the attempted reversal length exceeds the possible track travel length, the seat will continuously attempt movement to the full back position on the track. The Drivers Seat Module (DSM) software does not correctly cancel the automatic reversal motion when the manual adjustment switch is activated or speed of 5 kph is achieved."

Lincoln Navigator recall letters will be mailed between March 23 and March 27, 2026, and the seat control module software will be updated by dealers or through over-the-air updates.

Lincoln Navigator owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 26S11.