No Nissan Rogue Tie Rod Recall Necessary, Says Government

Investigation takes 2 years, but most 2021 Nissan Rogue bent tie rod incidents caused by impacts.

August 26, 2026 — Complaints about Nissan Rogue bent and deformed tie rods caused a federal investigation in August 2024 that is now closed without further actions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined many of the bent tie rod complaints about 2021 Nissan Rogues were related to hitting potholes, curbs, road debris, from previous damage from collisions, or abnormal steering or suspension loads.

A bent tie rod can interfere with steering and wheel alignment and cause the steering wheel to pull.

A deformed Nissan Rogue tie rod can also cause the tires to wear abnormally and directional control can also be affected. It's also possible a driver could lose steering control.

NHTSA spent two years investigating the Rogue tie rod complaints to look for a defect trend but found none. There was a low number of bent or deformed Rogue tie rods not related to external impacts but no consistent trend.

Safety regulators also found low complaint and bent tie rod warranty rates, and no pattern of crashes or incidents of losing control. This determination was made no matter the mileage or age of the Rogue.

NHTSA will monitor Nissan Rogue tie rod complaints but for now the investigation is closed and no recall of 77,000 Rogues is necessary.