Porsche Recalls 911 and Cayman Vehicles For Child Seat Issues

Porsche recalls 15,500 vehicles because instructions about child seats may not be clear enough.

December 20, 2019 — A Porsche recall of 15,500 cars has been issued because the owner's manuals may not provide clear instructions concerning the use of child restraint systems in these vehicles.

2014 Porsche Cayman and Cayman S

2014-2016 Porsche 911 GT3

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2016 Porsche 911 R

2018 -2019 Porsche 911 GT3

2018-2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

According to Porsche, the owner's manual instructions may not provide enough "specificity" to properly install child seats. Federal standards require step-by-step procedures and diagrams for properly attaching tether straps to the tether anchorages.

Porsche is not aware of any customer reports or complaints about the problem.

The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2020, when dealerships will provide customers with supplements to add to the owner's manuals.

Owners who have questions may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number AKC0.