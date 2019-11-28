Ram ProMaster Recall Needed To Prevent Cooling Fan Fires

FCA recalls about 109,400 vans equipped with air conditioning and 3-liter and 3.6-liter engines.

November 28, 2019 — A Ram ProMaster recall has been issued for about 109,400 vans over the risk of fires from overheating engine cooling fans.

The 2015-2018 Ram ProMasters are equipped with 3-liter diesel or 3.6-liter gasoline engines equipped with air conditioning systems built with cooling fans that may seize.

The cooling fan circuit protection may not be good enough to protect the fan from overheating once the fan seizes.

A disabled cooling fan will prevent the fuses from protecting the fans from overheating, something a driver may notice when check engine or overheating warning lights activate. An illuminated warning light is a sign to shut down the van and call your dealership.

The ProMaster vans were built between April 30, 2015, and November 1, 2017, the date warranty claims dropped.

More than 99,000 vans are recalled in the U.S., about 8,000 are recalled in Canada and another 2,249 are recalled in Mexico.

The automaker says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the cooling fan problem.

Chrysler says the remedy to the problem is still being worked on, so interim recall notices will be mailed around January 4, 2020. Ram ProMaster owners will receive second notices once dealers are ready to repair the vans.

ProMaster owners with questions should call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about van recall number VB2.