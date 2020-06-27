2017 Land Rover Discovery Windshield Leak Causes Lawsuit

Owner of 2017 Land Rover Discovery says windshield leak caused severe water damage.

June 27, 2020 — A 2017 Land Rover Discovery windshield leak has caused a class action lawsuit alleging water destroyed the computer system for the dashboard.

The current version of the class action lawsuit includes 2017 Land Rover Discovery SUVs, but the plaintiff says model year 2013-2020 vehicles may be included later.

According to the plaintiff, he lost all dashboard controls, signals, messaging and instrumentation when water leaked into the computer system. This created a dangerous driving condition, a problem allegedly common in 2017 Discovery SUVs.

The plaintiff took the Discovery to the dealership for repairs and was allegedly told windshield leaks were a common problem with the SUVs. The plaintiff was told to pick up the Discovery after it had been at the dealer about two months.

According to the class action, the Discovery had a moldy odor from the dealership allegedly leaving the vehicle closed up, wet and uncleaned for two months. The plaintiff says he refused to accept the Discovery in that condition and the technicians allegedly understood why.

The Discovery has allegedly been at the Land Rover dealer for about five months because the automaker allegedly won't resolve the issue.

Land Rover allegedly knew about the windshield problem when the Discovery was sold but actively concealed the windshield leak defect.

The class action argues Land Rover should reimburse any customer the purchase price of the Discovery if the SUV sustained serious damage from a leaking windshield. The 2017 Discovery SUVs should also be recalled to properly repair the windshields and the automaker should extend the warranties related to the windshields.

The 2017 Land Rover Discovery windshield leak lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Southern Division: TH Chiro, PLLC, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Office of Stephen S. Duggins.